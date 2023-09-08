Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 0.8%

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 620 ($7.83). 60,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 217,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($7.89).

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 625.37. The company has a market capitalization of £617.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62,000.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

