NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE NNN opened at $38.14 on Friday. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NNN REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NNN REIT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

