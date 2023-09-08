Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 138,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.96% of Northwest Bancshares worth $106,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,787.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,027 shares of company stock valued at $95,413 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

NWBI stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

