Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

