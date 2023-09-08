Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,004 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $478,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $6,005,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.6 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

