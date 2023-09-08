O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

