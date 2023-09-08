O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 665,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.91% of O-I Glass worth $102,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

