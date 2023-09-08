OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $327.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 328.60 ($4.15), with a volume of 126528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.80 ($4.18).

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.10) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 777 ($9.81).

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 554.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 5,517.24%.

In other news, insider David Weymouth acquired 3,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,731.90). Also, insider Andy Golding bought 25,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £100,242.50 ($126,600.78). Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

