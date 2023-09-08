Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

