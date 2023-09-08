OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Financial Survey

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Free Report) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OZ Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OZ Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 104.83%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than OZ Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -172.56 Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.76 $24.58 million $0.09 21.16

This table compares OZ Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than OZ Minerals. OZ Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OZ Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.02% -3.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of OZ Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats OZ Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles. The Carrapateena segment is involved in mining and processing underground ore containing copper, gold, and silver. The Carajás segment focuses on mining and processing open pit ore containing copper and gold from the Antas mine and developing the Pedra Branca Mine in the Carajas Hub in Brazil. The Exploration and Development segment includes exploration and evaluation activities associated with other projects. The Corporate segment offers corporate activities such as other investment in equity securities and cash balances. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

