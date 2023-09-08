Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 199,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

