Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,564 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KMX opened at $81.59 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.