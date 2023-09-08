Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,489 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Ossiam grew its stake in UDR by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

