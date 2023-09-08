Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,171 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 280,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 53.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,933,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.