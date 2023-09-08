Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

