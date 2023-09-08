Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,869. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

