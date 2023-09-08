Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $367.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.63. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $514.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

