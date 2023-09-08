Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parkland traded as high as C$39.24 and last traded at C$39.09, with a volume of 906327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.06.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.28.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

