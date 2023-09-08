Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parkland traded as high as C$38.58 and last traded at C$38.51. Approximately 191,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 452,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.72.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PKI

Parkland Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.