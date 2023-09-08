Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.02% of Patterson Companies worth $105,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

