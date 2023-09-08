PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.56

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.56 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 558.91 ($7.06). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.05), with a volume of 119,651 shares trading hands.

PayPoint Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £405.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 508.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 470.56.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,400.00%.

Insider Activity

PayPoint Company Profile

In other PayPoint news, insider Ben Wishart acquired 3,500 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £19,355 ($24,444.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,578 shares of company stock worth $1,972,713. 30.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.