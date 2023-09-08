Peninsula Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

