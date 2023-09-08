Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.72

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.72 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 75.58 ($0.95). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 75.30 ($0.95), with a volume of 867,028 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PFC

Petrofac Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.72. The stock has a market cap of £393.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.13, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 6,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £4,982.31 ($6,292.38). Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.