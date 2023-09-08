Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Shares Down 2.7%

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Pivotree had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pivotree Inc. will post 0.0291038 earnings per share for the current year.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
