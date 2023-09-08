Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

PAA stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

