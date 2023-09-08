PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,304,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,133,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

PLBY Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 204.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

