Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 1,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

