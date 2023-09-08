Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

