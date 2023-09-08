Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

