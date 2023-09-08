Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

NYSE:PG opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

