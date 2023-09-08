Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.69 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

