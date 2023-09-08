Profund Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,739,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,248,123. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $102.73 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

