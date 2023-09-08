Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

