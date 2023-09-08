Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,895 shares of company stock worth $3,408,827. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $63.65 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.