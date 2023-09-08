Profund Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,961. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

