Profund Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 466,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after buying an additional 173,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

