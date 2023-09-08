Profund Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 621.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 342,104 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.