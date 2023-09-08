Profund Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

