Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $137.85 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,243 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,542. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.