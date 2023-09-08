Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 36.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 233,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,235 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 63.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 53.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

