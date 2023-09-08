Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,418,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $650,180. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

