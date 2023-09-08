ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 751 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

