ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Diodes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

