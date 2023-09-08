ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

