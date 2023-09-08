ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $289.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.34 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.76 and a 52 week high of $348.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,805 shares of company stock worth $9,449,168 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

