ProShare Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $113.32. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

