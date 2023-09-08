ProShare Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.