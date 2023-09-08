ProShare Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

