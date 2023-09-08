ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

