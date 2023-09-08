ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 4.6 %

MKSI opened at $93.35 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

